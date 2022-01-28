The writer-director also said he's working on another DC Comics television series that's a spin-off of The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the 'last time people will see this team'

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 will close a chapter for its heroic group of cosmic misfits.

Director James Gunn confirmed during a recent interview that the third installment of his sci-fi trilogy is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians."

"This is the end for us," the filmmaker said on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast.

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord leads his team of cosmic misfits in 'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.'

What's interesting is his phrasing: He said "this team of Guardians," which doesn't necessarily mean we won't get any more Guardians movies or that we won't see another grouping of superheroes operating as the Guardians of the Galaxy. But it does suggest that we won't be seeing Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Dave Bautista's Drax, Bradley Cooper's Rocket, Vin Diesel's Groot, Karen Gillian's Nebula, and Pom Klementieff's Mantis traversing the universe together in the Milano ship after this latest movie.

"It's big," Gunn said of the film. "It's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be."

He added, "I just want to be true to the characters, and I want to be true to the story, and I want to give people the wrap-up they deserve for the story. That is always a little bit scary."

Will Poulter joins the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 as Adam Warlock, a notable character from the comics and one teased in an end-credits sequence attached to the second movie.

Avengers: Endgame showed Chris Hemsworth's Thor leaving Earth with the Guardians in the Milano, setting up the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, which could also have an impact on GOTG 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is currently scheduled to open in theaters May 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, Gunn said he's developing another spin-off series of The Suicide Squad following Peacemaker's first season on HBO Max. He wrote all eight episodes of the HBO Max dramedy starring John Cena and is executive producing it with Peter Safran.

"We're working on something else now — another TV show that's connected to that universe," Gunn told Hero Nation. "I can't quite say, but, yeah, we're working on something else."

Whatever that project is, Gunn did reveal this: "It will not be the same genre as Peacemaker. It won't be as much of a comedy."

