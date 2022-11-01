Ralphie's all grown up and still trying not to shoot his eye out.

HBO Max debuted the first trailer (above) for the anticipated Christmas Story sequel A Christmas Story Christmas (out Nov. 17), which features the return of original star Peter Billingsley as an adult version of the precocious 9-year-old boy he played in the 1940-set classic. The sequel will follow an adult version of Billingsley's Ralphie during the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the ones from his childhood.

Ralphie also reconnects with childhood pals and reconciles with the passing of his father, the "Old Man" (played by the late Darren McGavin), with whom he was frequently at odds in the original film. Billingsley has called the sequel a tribute to McGavin, who died in 2006 at the age of 83. "It very much is, in many ways, a love letter to the Old Man character and to Darren himself," he told PEOPLE. "He was such a gifted actor and a great person and such a mentor to me in the shooting of the first film and was kind of like having [another] dad."

A Christmas Story Christmas trailer Peter Billingsley in 'A Christmas Story Christmas' | Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), and R.D. Robb (Schwartz) are set to reprise their roles, while new cast members include Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, and River Drosche as Ralphie's family. Clay Kaytis (The Christmas Chronicles) directed from a screenplay by Nick Schenk (Cry Macho). Billingsley also produced alongside Vince Vaughn, Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, and Jay Ashenfelter. Schenk, Mike Drake, and Peter Dodd executive produced.

Watch the nostalgic trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas above. We triple dog dare you to not feel warm and fuzzy inside.