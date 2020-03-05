Tom Hanks says a little prayer ahead of WWII battle in trailer for Greyhound

Tom Hanks whispers a prayer in his new movie Greyhound, based on the 1955 C.S. Forester novel The Good Shepherd.

The trailer opens in the North Atlantic, 1942, as warships and military planes are headed towards a battle with no return date. Hanks portrays captain Ernest Krause, in his first command of a U.S. Navy destroyer who finds himself crossing the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Greyhound co-stars Elisabeth Shue, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Stephen Graham, and Rob Morgan.

The historical drama was shot in downtown Baton Rouge aboard the U.S.S. Kidd for about a week in April. During the production, local reporter Sydney Kern captured a photo of Hanks showing off a huge smile alongside his co-stars while taking a break from filming on the destroyer.

Hanks will be revisiting the time period for the Apple TV+ miniseries Master of the Air. Executive produced by Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the small screen venture centers on American bombers during the war and serves as a companion piece to their previous WWII-set miniseries, 2001’s Band of Brothers and 2010's The Pacific, which aired on HBO.

Greyhound, which is as-yet unrated, will hit theaters on June 12.

