Greta Gerwig is sharing her nerves about leading the charge on a new series of Chronicles of Narnia movies.

The Barbie director has been tapped to write and direct at least two films for Netflix based on the beloved C.S. Lewis novels, and she admitted during a recent podcast appearance that she's "terrified" to start developing them.

"I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start," Gerwig told the Total Film podcast. "I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And it's exciting."

Greta Gerwig; A scene from the 2008 film 'The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian' Greta Gerwig; A scene from the 2008 film 'The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian' | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage; Everett Collection

Her vision for her career, however, extends much farther than the reaches of Barbie Land or Narnia's Wild Lands of the North. "I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which — it's a long time, but it's also limited," she explained. "I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting."

When asked if she'd try her hand at the James Bond franchise, however, Gerwig balked. "Oh my God. We're going to just stick with some lions and some dolls for the moment," she said, before jokingly adding, "You never know. I really like [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli, so."

Netflix announced in 2018 that it would be adapting The Chronicles of Narnia's seven fantasy novels into new films. The book series, which began in 1950 with The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, follows four British children who escape World War II by entering an alternate reality filled with mystical creatures, magic, and more.

The Narnia books have been adapted several times since their original release, including as three Disney films: 2005's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, 2008's Prince Caspian, and 2010's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

