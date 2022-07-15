Gremlins director says Baby Yoda is 'out-and-out copied' from his films

"Shamelessly, I would think."
By Lauren Huff July 14, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT
Advertisement

The Mandalorian

Show More
type
  • TV Show
network

First it was Baby Groot, now Baby Yoda has beef with the Gremlins?

Joe Dante, the director of the 1984 movie Gremlins and its 1990 sequel, said in a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle that the wildly popular green-skinned star of The Mandalorian reminded him of the central creature in his movies — perhaps a little too much.

"I think the longevity of [Gremlins] is really key to this one character [Gizmo], who is essentially like a baby," Dante told the outlet. "Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and is just out-and-out copied. Shamelessly, I would think."

The Chronicle didn't elaborate on Dante's remarks, except to note that the filmmaker "is not one to hold a grudge" and "isn't thinking of suing Disney and Lucasfilm."

Gizmo in 'Gremlins' and Baby Yoda on 'The Mandalorian'
| Credit: Warner Brothers/Everett; Lucasfilm Ltd.

Gizmo, of course, is the main Mogwai character in Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Meanwhile Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, was introduced in the first episode of Disney and Lucasfilm's Star Wars spin-off series, and thanks to his inherent adorableness, quickly became a massive online talking point — not to mention a major merchandising opportunity. The Gremlins will next be seen this fall on HBO Max's animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, featuring the voices of Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, and James Hong.

Baby Yoda previously revealed his own issues with another pint-size pop culture figure: Baby Groot. As jokingly played by Saturday Night Live cast member Kyle Mooney on "Weekend Update," he acknowledged in 2019 that he "has his haters."

"If I may, Baby Groot, do me a favor," he warned. "Keep my name out of your little tree mouth before I snap you like a twig."

Looks like that SNL joke has legs.

Related content:

Episode Recaps

The Mandalorian

The live-action Star Wars series follows a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 2
rating
creator
network

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com