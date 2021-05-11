The Green Knight type TV Show genre Fantasy

Drama

With a plunge of his sword, Dev Patel strikes a dangerous deal in the first official trailer for The Green Knight.

Patel's Sir Gawain, the reckless and headstrong nephew of King Arthur, beheads the formidable Green Knight (Ralph Ineson), a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. And like in the 14th century poem the film is based on, Gawain must return one year later and confront the Green Knight once again.

As the trailer shows, Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

The fantasy adventure is filmmaker David Lowery's (Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Disney's live-action Pete's Dragon) modern take on a classic tale from the knights of the round table. It also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, and Barry Keoghan.

A24 previously released a teaser trailer for the film last February, which set the stage for Gawain's quest. When asked by King Arthur (Harris) to recount a tale of his conquests, Gawain confesses he has none. "Yet," interjects the Queen (Dickie). "You have none to tell yet."

The Green Knight will debut in theaters July 30, after being originally slated to release May 29, 20.

