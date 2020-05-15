The theater awards show was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grease singalong to replace Tony Awards broadcast on CBS

Grease type Movie genre Musical

Grease is the one CBS wants to fill in for one of the most beloved American awards shows.

The network has announced a singalong version of the classic 1978 musical (starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John) will air on Sunday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m., in place of the originally scheduled 2020 Tony Awards ceremony. CBS, which has broadcast the Tony Awards ceremony since the year of Grease's theatrical release, previously postponed the Broadway-focused awards telecast in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CBS' broadcast of Grease — part of the channel's Sunday Night Movies series — will feature follow-along lyrics to the movie's iconic tunes, like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and more. Additional titles airing during Sunday Night Movies include Mission: Impossible (May 17), Titanic (May 24), and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (May 31).

In addition to the prior postponement of the Tony Awards, as The Broadway League, a trade group representing Broadway producers and theater owners, announced earlier this week that the famed theatrical sector would remain closed until at least Sept. 6.

