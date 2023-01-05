Gran Turismo movie cast tease 'badass race-car action' in first-look preview

Gran Turismo Show More About Gran Turismo type Music

Gran Turismo, the upcoming movie based on the high-adrenaline car-racing video games, is officially revving toward theaters.

Sony offered a first look at the movie, which stars Orlando Bloom and David Harbour, during the CES 2023 technology trade show on Wednesday night. The presentation was live-streamed online, revealing footage from the set and the actors in character.

Harbour, playing racer Jack Salter, teased "badass race-car action that you're gonna feel you're in the middle of" in the film, which is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, played by Archie Madekwe.

Gran Turismo, the movie, is pegged as "the ultimate wish fulfillment tale" about a teenage Gran Turismo player who wins a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race-car driver.

GRAN TURISMO Orlando Bloom in 'Gran Turismo' | Credit: Columbia Pictures

Neill Blomkamp, who helmed sci-fi films like District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, directs Gran Turismo. He and Bloom can be seen on the set of the film in a behind-the-scenes image that touts a lot of logos for PlayStation, the company that owns the source material.

Bloom, in the preview, promises movie-goers will feel "every jolt, every thrill of this racing at 200 mph."

Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou also feature in the cast of the film, which will be out in theaters this April 11.

Gran Turismo is the latest in an explosion of gaming titles getting movie or TV adaptations. We've already seen in recent years the Tom Holland-led Uncharted, which will soon be followed by HBO's The Last of Us series and Peacock's Twisted Metal. Sony also, in the past month, greenlit a series at Amazon based on God of War.

