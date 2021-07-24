Gotti II: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed will shoot immediately, with Armand Assante and William Forsythe returning and a script by Nick Vallelonga.

Um, the 1996 mob movie Gotti is getting a sequel from the writer of Green Book

If 2021 has taught us anything, it's that super-specific dreams can come true: Billionaires can fly to space in penis rockets, and a sequel to HBO's 1996 mob movie Gotti is actually happening.

The original cast from the Emmy-winning crime drama — including Armand Assante, Dominic Chianese, William Forsythe, and Robert Miranda — has teamed with controversial Oscar-winning Green Book writer Nick Vallelonga and will begin production immediately on Gotti II: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed.

The Gotti sequel news was announced Friday at a reunion panel as part of SopranosCon and MobMovieCon, presented by the VirtualCons app in Atlantic City. Gotti II will feature Assante reprising his Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated role as the infamous real-life mobster John Gotti. Vallelonga and George Gallo (Midnight Run) wrote the script, with Michael Mota, CEO of VirtualCons, serving as executive producer alongside Arnold Rifkin (Live Free or Die Hard) and Johnny Arreola (The Jerry Springer Show). Gotti's son, John A. Gotti, will serve as a key advisor and is set to give the filmmakers access to his personal archives as they work on the movie.

GOTTI Armand Assante in 'Gotti' | Credit: Everett Collection

Mota said that with the film, the younger Gotti aims to cut out "malignancies of falsehoods, innuendos, and slander to reveal the truth about the man who raised him, the man whose name he carries, the man to whom he is devoted."

He continued: "We will deliver the truth via the powerful vehicle of dramatic fiction. He knows that the Gotti fictions written and told as fact by so-called authorities are best described as bogey man tales: fables cynically designed to keep an under-informed citizenry scared and willing to excuse the many illegal and immoral excesses of their self-proclaimed 'honorable' protectors."

During Green Book's Oscar run in 2019, one of Vallelonga's 2015 tweets, in which he repeated Donald Trump's debunked claim that Muslims in New Jersey celebrated the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, resurfaced and seemingly prompted the filmmaker to delete his Twitter account. He went on to win two Oscars for his work on Green Book, including one for Best Picture as a producer.

The original Gotti was met with acclaim from critics and the industry, with Robert Harmon receiving a Director's Guild of America nomination for his work on the film in addition to Assante's aforementioned recognition.

A release date for Gotti II has yet to be announced.