Gordon Pinsent, the prolific Canadian actor who gained international recognition in Away From Her and voiced beloved children's book character Babar the Elephant, died Saturday at the age of 92.

Pinsent passed peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side, his representative confirmed to EW. Pinsent's family said in a statement, "Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath."

With more than 150 film and TV credits, Pinsent's seven-decade-spanning career made him a household name in his native country. Notable credits include The Rowdyman, Due South, John and the Missus, A Gift to Last, The Red Green Show, and Quentin Durgens, M.P. He also appeared in American productions It Takes A Thief, Silence of the North, Young Prosecutors, Colossus: The Forbin Project, Banacek, and The Thomas Crown Affair.

Gordon Pinsent

Pinsent gained wider recognition with his role as Grant Anderson in Away From Her, the 2006 Sarah Polley-directed romance drama centered on a man grappling with the loss of his wife (Julie Christie) to Alzheimer's disease. In The River of My Dreams, Brigitte Berman's 2016 documentary on Pinsent, the star credited his late wife Charmion King, who died in 2007 at 81 from complications of emphysema, for encouraging him to take on the role.

Away From Her led to Pinsent's third Genie Award in 2008. He previously picked up wins for Klondike Fever and John and the Missus. Pinsent was also a Companion of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Governor General's Performing Arts Award and the Earle Grey Award.

Another notable role included the voice of Babar the Elephant in Babar: The Movie and on the animation series Babar and the Adventures of Badou. Along with acting, Pinsent was also a painter, writer, playwright, and director. He authored a 1992 memoir By the Way and novels The Rowdyman and John and the Missus, which serve as the basis of the films in which he starred.

Pinsent recently found himself a new legion of fans after he read excerpts from fellow Canadian Justin Bieber's memoirs, recorded for a CBC This Hour Has 22 Minutes segment.

Pinsent is survived by his children Leah, Beverly, and Barry.