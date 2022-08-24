There's a big little lie lurking in this seemingly serene country home.

The Big Little Lies twins say Goodnight Mommy to Naomi Watts in eerie new trailer for horror remake

The twins from HBO's Big Little Lies have found a new mommy.

Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, the child actors who played Josh and Max Wright, the troubled sons of Nicole Kidman's Celeste, star in the new American remake of the chilling 2014 Austrian indie hit Goodnight Mommy — and now we're getting our first peek at them.

Amazon Studios dropped the footage for the film on Wednesday, hinting at the same kind of narrative twists and turns that made the original such a fave among horror fans. (Don't worry. We won't spoil them here.)

The Crovettis play two twin brothers (naturally) who go to stay with their mother, played by Oscar nominee Naomi Watts. But when they arrive at her country home, they find her face completely wrapped in bandages, apparently due to a recent cosmetic surgery. The boys immediately feel that something strange is afoot.

"I was hoping this could be our little secret. What do you think?" Mom asks her sons about keeping her facial procedure hidden from their father.

But wait! Is it really her?

"Don't you think something's different?" the kids ask as they pore over old photos of her and compare them to her now. "I don't think that's our mother."

Cameron Crovetti recently showed up in The Boys season 3 as Homelander and Becca's supe son Ryan, and he's been promoted to a series regular for season 4, which is currently shooting in Toronto. Meanwhile, Nicholas was cast in the upcoming remake of Stephen King's vampire story Salem's Lot. We're sensing a pattern here, as the siblings rack up a string of creepy roles on their résumés.

Watts is no stranger to horror, though it's been quite some time since she appeared in the Ring movies.

Goodnight Mommy premieres Sept. 16 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer above.

