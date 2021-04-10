Godzilla vs. Kong is officially the highest-grossing movie since the pandemic began

Godzilla vs. Kong is continuing to smash up pandemic box office records.

The Warner Bros. monster mash is officially the highest-grossing movie of the COVID-19 era at the domestic box office, finishing up Friday with a $60 million total. The film thus edges out the previous champion, Tenet, which finished its run with $58.2 million, according to analytics firm Comscore. It's likely on the road to becoming the first movie to pass the $100 million mark since theaters first shut down amid the pandemic more than a year ago.

Globally, Godzilla vs. Kong has already made close to $300 million, putting it on track to surpass Tenet's $363 million worldwide total sometime next week.

Last week, the creature feature scored the biggest debut of the pandemic, with $28 million in three days (it opened on Wednesday, March 31) and $31.6 million over the weekend. Analysts are pointing to the impressive performance as evidence that movie theaters are poised for a big comeback, particularly with Godzilla vs. Kong also available to stream on HBO Max.

Theaters in New York and Los Angeles, the nation's two biggest moviegoing markets, recently reopened at limited capacity. (55 percent of theaters in North America were open last weekend, according to Comscore.) More are expected to follow as COVID shutdowns ease nationwide amid rising vaccinations.