Godzilla vs. Kong director wants less humans, more monsters in future movies

While there are no publicly-announced MonsterVerse movies on the horizon, the international success of Godzilla vs. Kong since its release in foreign territories last week cannot have harmed the chances of future entries in the franchise. So, what should a fifth movie in the series, which began with 2014's Godzilla, look like? We checked in with Godzilla vs. Kong director (and diehard monster kid) Adam Wingard to see if he had any thoughts on the subject. And he did!

"I think Godzilla vs. Kong is the first time that we've really truly been able to have full sequences where the film leaves the humans and stays with the monsters, just like any other character," says Wingard, whose previous credits include You're Next and The Guest. "That's a big breakthrough VFX-wise and even story-wise. If there's another MonsterVerse movie, in my opinion, it should be the first full-on monster film. I would say, 30 percent humans, the rest monsters, basically flipping the formula of what a lot of these movies generally are. I think people are ready for it."