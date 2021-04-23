Gloria Estefan to play Andy Garcia's wife in Father of the Bride reboot

Gloria Estefan is coming out of the dark and headed back to the big screen in the Warner Bros. reboot of Father of the Bride where she'll play the wife of longtime friend Andy Garcia.

"A resounding YES was my answer to the invitation to join my good friend, the incredibly talented Andy Garcia, for this new and wonderfully warm and funny incarnation of the classic, Father Of The Bride," Estefan exclaimed via Instagram on Friday morning.

She added, "I've been a fan of Director, Gaz Alazraki, since I saw his record-breaking comedy, Nosotros Los Nobles and can't wait to experience how he brings this amazing script by Matt Lopez to life."

The newly announced Latinx reboot will lean towards the Vincent Minnelli original film released in 1950 about a man preparing for his daughter's wedding. Garcia and Estefan's daughter will be portrayed by Adria Arjona (Good Omens).

Estefan's last film role was in 2017's A Change of Heart opposite Jim Belushi, Virginia Madsen, Kathy Najimi, and William Levy. The multi-Grammy Award-winning singer and actress currently hosts the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk: The Estefans alongside her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lily Estefan.

Garcia recently announced he's to become a first-time grandfather while promoting his new series Rebel. His costar and real-life daughter Daniella Garcia is pregnant with her first child.