The end result is a testament to her talent, no doubt. But Close, looking back over decades of metamorphoses, doesn’t want all the credit: “I’ve been in this business for 45 years, but it still inspires and astonishes me to see that kind of beautiful, detailed work.” Costume designer Virginia Johnson (Patriots Day, Spenser Confidential), who hunted through thrift-stores and hired a graphic artist to design prints on Mamaw’s shirts, found Close unusually collaborative, as she tasked the star with going in most-unglamorous visual directions. “I loved establishing a new look with her, just going into her trailer and talking to her about why we were going to do the kitten T-shirt over an American flag T-shirt,” Johnson says. “Having to put on all of those layers and do the hair and the makeup for them — that is time-consuming and not everyone would want to do it, really lean into the whole process. But she is one to embrace it.”