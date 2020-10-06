Glenn Close wins Halloween with homemade Cruella de Vil costume

Oscar-nominated actress goes full drag with her homespun take on the iconic Disney villain.

By Joey Nolfi
October 06, 2020 at 09:32 AM EDT
Advertisement
Clive Coote/Disney

101 Dalmatians (Movie)

type
  • Movie
genre

Woof, woof! Cue maniacal laughter, because Glenn Close has won Halloween.

Ahead of attending Bette Midler's annual Hulaween costume charity event in full Disney drag, the Oscar-nominated actress revived an iconic look from her portrayal of legendary villain Cruella de Vil in the studio's 1996 live-action remake of the classic animated film 101 Dalmatians.

Close gave her campy portrayal of the nefarious high-fashion designer (who seeks to skin the titular pups to make a fabulous fur coat) a homemade spin for Midler's virtual costume gala, and detailed how she put the whole thing together in a lengthy Instagram post.

According to the actress, de Vil's cigarette holder is a chopstick Close painted red, while she cleverly purchased her wig "online." She also used "silk long Johns" for her leopard-print scarf, visited a local Halloween store to purchase Dalmatian puppy ears, and reused a coat from her Oscar-nominated turn in the 2018 film The Wife as de Vil's jacket.

"[I] didn't have a really pale base, so I tried baby powder," Close wrote of her makeup. "Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner... next time."

Midler's fundraising event — benefitting the New York Restoration Project — will kick off this year's online-only edition with a magical reunion with the performer's Hocus Pocus costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Virtual tickets to the Oct. 30 event are available now.

Related content: 

101 Dalmatians (Movie)

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • G
runtime
  • 79 minutes
director
  • Clyde Geronimi
  • Hamilton Luske

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com