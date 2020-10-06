Glenn Close wins Halloween with homemade Cruella de Vil costume

Oscar-nominated actress goes full drag with her homespun take on the iconic Disney villain.

Woof, woof! Cue maniacal laughter, because Glenn Close has won Halloween.

Ahead of attending Bette Midler's annual Hulaween costume charity event in full Disney drag, the Oscar-nominated actress revived an iconic look from her portrayal of legendary villain Cruella de Vil in the studio's 1996 live-action remake of the classic animated film 101 Dalmatians.

Close gave her campy portrayal of the nefarious high-fashion designer (who seeks to skin the titular pups to make a fabulous fur coat) a homemade spin for Midler's virtual costume gala, and detailed how she put the whole thing together in a lengthy Instagram post.

According to the actress, de Vil's cigarette holder is a chopstick Close painted red, while she cleverly purchased her wig "online." She also used "silk long Johns" for her leopard-print scarf, visited a local Halloween store to purchase Dalmatian puppy ears, and reused a coat from her Oscar-nominated turn in the 2018 film The Wife as de Vil's jacket.

"[I] didn't have a really pale base, so I tried baby powder," Close wrote of her makeup. "Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner... next time."

