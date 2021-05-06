Glenn Close pitches Cruella de Vil sequel idea set in the sewers of NYC

Close says she'd like to return as the iconic Disney villain and gives an update on the status of her Sunset Boulevard movie: "We're ready to go."

Glenn Close has a solid idea for getting her "Butt" back into the role of Cruella de Vil.

Though Emma Stone's May 28 debut as the iconic Disney villain in the upcoming Cruella standalone movie looms, Close — who played the character in two live-action movies in 1996 and 2000 — has revealed her idea for a potential third turn in another 101 Dalmatians franchise entry.

"I have a great story to make another Cruella with my Cruella," Close told Variety, telling the publication that her vision for a cinematic continuation unfolds as "Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers."

101 Dalmations Glenn Close wants to return as Cruella de Vil in a '101 Dalmatians' sequel. | Credit: Clive Coote/Disney

The discussion also turned to her upcoming jazz album, as well as her long-gestating big-screen adaptation of the stage musical Sunset Boulevard at Paramount, in which she took the reins on another legendary villainess, Norma Desmond, from the 1950 Billy Wilder movie's Gloria Swanson.

"We're very, very close. We're ready to go," the Hillbilly Elegy Oscar nominee continued, adding that Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently working on new music for the stage-to-screen translation. "I feel passionate about it. I feel if I could just bring her home to the movies, I don't give a s--- what I do for the rest of my life. I'll play grandmothers until I die."

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Kevin Hart is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.