Netflix is peeling back another layer of its forthcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In the first full-length trailer for the highly anticipated followup, the star-studded cast of new suspects is invited to a glamorous Greek island owned by Edward Norton's character, Miles Bron, to play a murder mystery game. "Tonight, a murder will be committed — my murder. Across the island, I've hidden clues. You will have to closely observe each other. If anyone can name the killer, that person wins our game," he explains.

But, naturally, things don't go according to plan (or do they?), and someone is killed for real. As Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc points out in his trademark Southern drawl, "There's been a murder, and the killer is in plain sight. For at least one person, this is not a game." And it's a good thing, too, because we soon learn that Blanc hates games like Clue. "I'm very bad at dumb things. Ticking boxes, running around, searching all the rooms — it's just a terrible, terrible game!" he tells Janelle Monáe's character, Andi.

Once again written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film combines the classic whodunnit style of Agatha Christie with the playful vibe of tropical getaway murder mysteries like 1982's Evil Under the Sun and 1973's The Last of Sheila.

Glass Onion will play in theaters for one week as a Sneak Preview Event on Nov. 23, making it the first-ever Netflix movie to be shown across all three major US theatrical chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark (amongst others). It will debut globally one month later on Netflix, on Dec. 23.

