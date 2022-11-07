Through the looking glass: Inside Knives Out sequel Glass Onion

For Craig, the key to Blanc is his fascination with other human beings. He may be the smartest person in the room, but he's not there to constantly remind you of that fact (unlike Poirot or Holmes). "He loves strangers," Craig says. "The chance to go somewhere as amazing as Greece on this job is as good as it gets for him. I try to play him as unjudgmental as possible. He has to be open so people want to open up to him. He wants to disarm people — and to alienate people with his smarts goes against his technique."