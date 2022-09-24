Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista are put to the test in a new teaser for the follow-up to Knives Out.

See new group of suspects work to solve puzzle box in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Ready to slice through the layers of another Knives Out mystery?

Netflix unveiled a new clip from Glass Onion, the follow-up to Rian Johnson's 2019 smash, at the TUDUM fan event on Saturday.

Although Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his southern-fried Foghorn Leghorn accent only pop up at the end of the clip, the all-new cast is in full force as a group of old friends who receive an elaborate puzzle box that their buddy Miles (Edward Norton) has asked them to solve.

When Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista put their heads together to solve the box's clues, they uncover an invitation from Miles inviting "my dear friends, my beautiful disruptors, my closest inner circle" to a long weekend on his private Grecian island.

Leslie Odom Jr. works to solve a puzzle box in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.' Leslie Odom Jr. works to solve a puzzle box in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.' | Credit: Netflix

However, the weekend isn't all a lark. Miles' invitation includes one important detail: "You'll also compete to solve the mystery of my murder."

A previously released teaser trailer reveals a broader look at the hijinks in the film, including more time with the characters played by Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

Johnson, the film's director, writer, and producer, told the Netflix site Tudum that he considered the first movie a roller coaster, not a crossword puzzle.

"It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out," he said. "I know when I'm reading or watching a whodunit, I always let go of the notion of figuring it out about a third of the way through it."

It proved to be a break-out role for Ana de Armas, who gained fame in her subsequent roles as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde and Ben Affleck's new girlfriend (for a time) in real life, as well as for Chris Evans' cream-colored cable knit sweater, which gained fame for its charmingly frayed edges.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will play in select theaters this fall before hitting Netflix on Dec. 23. Watch the new preview clip above.

