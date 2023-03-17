Washington is in final negotiations to star in the sequel opposite Paul Mescal.

Gladiator 2 turns into American Gangster reunion as Denzel Washington and Ridley Scott are set to reunite

The Gladiator sequel is set to score some A-list talent.

Denzel Washington is in final negotiations for the movie in a role that's being kept securely under wraps, EW has learned. This casting marks an American Gangster reunion of sorts, as filmmaker Ridley Scott, who directed Washington in the 2007 drama, will helm Gladiator 2.

Paul Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla and nephew to Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus from the original Gladiator, which was released in 2000.

During the events of that movie, Russell Crowe's Maximus baited Commodus into the colosseum arena and killed him (Crowe's portrayal of the character earned the actor an Oscar). Though Maximus also died from wounds he sustained, he had a tremendous impact on young Lucius, played as a child by Spencer Treat Clark.

Barry Keoghan, nominated for this year's Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, is also joining the cast of Gladiator 2 as Emperor Geta.

Washington starred in Scott's American Gangster, which chronicled the rise and fall of the empire built by Harlem druglord Frank Lucas. The film received two Oscar nominations, but Washington's performance was snubbed.

The Gladiator sequel, with a script written by David Scarpa, is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024.

Deadline was the first to report Washington's casting news.

