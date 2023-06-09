Gladiator 2 crew members injured in accident on set

A stunt sequence gone awry on the set of Gladiator 2 left a number of crew members injured earlier this week.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the sequel, said in a statement provided to EW on Friday, "While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries. The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment."

The statement added, "The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production."

Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe in 'Gladiator' Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe in 'Gladiator' | Credit: Dreamworks/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

According to Variety, which first reported the news, six crew members were injured Wednesday, with four being hospitalized and two others treated at the scene. All were reportedly treated for burn injuries in connection with the incident, which occurred near the end of the day's shooting schedule. None of the cast was harmed.

The Gladiator sequel, which has yet to be given an official title, will follow the critically acclaimed 2000 blockbuster that starred Russell Crowe as a Roman general who's betrayed and sold into slavery — and subsequently forced into being a gladiator — by the corrupt Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Gladiator earned more than $460 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, ultimately winning five, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

The Gladiator sequel is currently slated to hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024.

