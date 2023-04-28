Connie Nielsen to reprise Gladiator role in Ridley Scott's sequel

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is also in negotiations to play Emperor Caracella in new film.

Connie Nielsen will reprise her role of Lucilla from Ridley Scott's 2000 historical epic Gladiator in the filmmaker's sequel, EW has learned.

In the original film, Lucilla is the former lover of Russell Crowe's Maximus, the sister of Joaquin Phoenix's Emperor Commodus, and the mother of Lucius, the latter being played as an adult in the new film by Paul Mescal.

In 2020, Nielsen told EW that she would definitely be interested in appearing in a Gladiator sequel.

"So, we did hear from the producers," she said. "I think it's just a question of which film is coming first in Ridley's very tight schedule. And then I think it's a question of COVID and can we get back to work. But I would be interested in doing [the film], for sure. I mean, it's obviously a wonderful project, so of course I would be interested."

Connie Nielsen as Lucilla in 'Gladiator'

EW has also confirmed that Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is in negotiations to play Emperor Caracalla in the film, which is currently untitled. In addition to Nielsen and Mescal, the sequel's cast includes Denzel Washington and Barry Keoghan. The screenplay for the film is by David Scarpa, who wrote 2017's Scott-directed All the Money in the World. The sequel is set for release Nov. 22, 2024.

In the 2000 original, Crowe's character is a Roman general who becomes a gladiator after his family is murdered when he refuses to serve Commodus. Gladiator was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including Best Picture.

Scott recently reteamed with Phoenix for another historical epic, Napoleon, which is set for release in November.

