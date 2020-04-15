Watch the cast of Girls Trip reunite and reveal their hilarious celebrity crushes

Image zoom Universal Pictures

Girls Trip type Movie

The Flossy Posse is in the house, literally.

The stars of Girls Trip reunited for a special quarantine episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk orchestrated by host Jada Pinkett-Smith. Pinkett Smith, who played one-fourth of the girl squad Flossy Posse in the comedy, was joined by Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and Regina Hall for an honest conversation about important topics like their biggest celebrity crushes and when fans can expect a sequel.

"My celebrity crush right now, Governor [Andrew] Cuomo," Pinkett Smith said while laughing sheepishly about selecting the New York politician.

Hall added, "Listen, and Governor Gavin Newsom. I'm not mad at either of those two."

Pinkett continued, "I don't miss a press conference when Cuomo is on. I'm like, 'Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'"

The conversation came to a hilarious halt when Hall confessed she and Latifah's real celebrity crush is Pinkett Smith's husband, Will Smith.

"That's funny! I was not expecting that at all," Pinkett Smith said while cracking up.

Then a fan asked the ladies the question most of us really want to know: Will they finally commit to a sequel and where will the Flossy Posse travel to next?

"Well, you knew somebody was gonna ask that," Pinkett Smith said.

"I think we're all down, we just wanna make sure it's amazing," added Hall. "We just want to make sure it's the right thing and a great thing."

Latifah agreed. "The answer is yes and I can't wait to do it because I can't wait to work with y'all again and I hope we get to go somewhere fun."

At that, Haddish made a suggestion the girls weren't too sure about: "What if we shot it in Rarotonga or the Samoan Islands, like where big Samoan men are?"

Watch their hilarious interview in full above.

Related content: