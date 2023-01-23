Girls Trip 2 will reunite cast for new adventure to Ghana music festival Afrochella

From New Orleans to West Africa.

Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 Girls Trip with Kenya Barris, provided the update to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival. According to Oliver, the Flossy Posse might be heading to a music festival — in Ghana. Oliver added that producer Will Packer just "might kill me" for divulging that the creative team is eyeing the West African country as the movie's location.

Oliver said that the sequel will follow returning cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make the trek to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in December that attracts prominent artists from the region. A production timeline is still up in the air as Oliver has yet to submit her script.

"It's officially happening. I can say that," Oliver said.

GIRLS TRIP, from left, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, 2017. Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Queen Latifah in 'Girls Trip' | Credit: Everett Collection

Reps for Universal or Will Packer Productions didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The first Girls Trip was a box office success and grossed $140 million worldwide on a ~$20 million budget. Malcolm D. Lee directed the comedy centered on four gal pals who take a trip to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. Lee previously told EW in 2018 that a sequel was very much on everyone's mind.

"The audience really took to it. I think they'd want to see what the Flossy Posse is up to next and I'm hoping that we can make that happen and bring that to the masses," the director said. "It has to be a little bit bigger, it has to be just as good, just as funny, just as outrageous and that takes time. . . we don't want to do it if it's not going to be great. We want to make sure that it's a quality piece of work."

Hall confirmed that the sequel was at long last happening early last year, but later revealed that production hit a snag due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everything gets slowed down with schedules," she said during an appearance on The View. "It was going to move, and then Omicron happened. It's going to be really, really nice. I've seen the girls, but to work again, it'll be great to have everyone back together all at once."

