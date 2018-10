As Gilderoy Lockhart, Kenneth Branagh played a famous wizarding writer with a penchant for deception and ex-aggeration. The one thing he did not lack, however, was charisma, as evidenced in this unearthed author photo shoot. Chamber of Secrets director Chris Columbus walks us through the gallery.

