From Iago the parrot to comedy roast master, Gilbert Gottfried's greatest performances

The Aristocrats (2005)

Gottfried's lauded set at the roast of Hugh Hefner became the crux of the 2005 documentary The Aristocrats, a history of the titular "filthiest joke ever told," directed by Penn Jillette and Paul Provenza. After 9/11, comedians, especially those in New York, were wary of making jokes. In the doc, Gottfried is credited with kind of breaking the spell of those in the room. Once his joke about his plane making a layover at the Empire State Building (just weeks after the terrorist attack) didn't go over well, Gottfried decided to pivot into even more provocative territory, launching into his own version of "The Aristocrats," in what truly may have been the filthiest joke ever told. And a fitting legacy.