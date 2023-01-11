Fans have put forth the Mandalorian villain's name for either the X-Men founder or his nemesis Magneto.

Better Caul Saul star Giancarlo Esposito wants to portray Professor X in the MCU: 'I want to play a good guy'

Ever since Disney completed its purchase of Fox in 2019, fans have wondered what it will look like when the X-Men finally make it back to the big screen. Despite some recent teases and cameos, that remains an open question, but it hasn't prevented a ton of speculation about the Marvel mutants' future from bubbling up.

One popular wish-casting choice? Giancarlo Esposito. The prolific TV star — who's had beloved roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Boys, and The Mandalorian — has been suggested as a candidate for two of the most important roles in the X-Men franchise: Professor Charles Xavier, the founder of the X-Men, and Magneto, his radical nemesis.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Esposito said he was interested in both roles but that he had a slight preference for the more heroic one because he's already played so many villains.

"I want to play a good guy," Esposito told host Jimmy Fallon. "Charles is smart. He's good. But I feel as if there may be some mileage with me and Marvel. I know I love what they do. I know I love creativity. So who knows what could happen? Keep putting it out there."

Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy have previously portrayed Professor X, and Stewart's version made an MCU appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Stewart has expressed interest in returning, but his Multiverse of Madness character was an alternate-universe incarnation, so his turn in the main MCU universe could be a different story.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige hasn't announced any X-Men movies yet, but seeds have been planted for the future. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) of Ms. Marvel and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have both been confirmed as mutants, so it's only a matter of time before the new crew of X-Men comes together.

