While Paramount and Hasbro are embarking on a new direction for the G.I. Joe franchise with Snake Eyes, starring Henry Golding as the popular katana-wielding warrior, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura tells EW there's still hope for a sequel to the last Joe movie, 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

"There have been some scripts that are in development currently," Bonaventura says in chronicling the journey from Retaliation to making Snake Eyes. "The truth of the matter is it could have gone first if we'd gotten a good script, but we struggled. While we struggled, in came a really good Snake Eyes script."

Dwayne Johnson starred as Roadblock in Retaliation, which was preceded by 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. The cast also featured Channing Tatum as Duke, Adrianne Palicki as Lady Jaye, Ray Park as Snake Eyes, Lee Byung-hun as Shadow Storm, and Bruce Willis as General Joe Colton.

According to Bonaventura, it wasn't a situation of waiting to finish development on a Retaliation sequel or a Snake Eyes script. "There was a commitment to the franchise from the studio that said, 'How do we get more out of this?' And the answer was, 'Let's develop a few different approaches.'"

Snake Eyes was one approach, while the producers also debated a movie about the Baroness character from G.I. Joe, the villainess lieutenant of Cobra Commander. The Snake Eyes script, from Evan Spiliotopoulos, came along at the right time.

The new film, in theaters July 23 from director Robert Schwentke, will delve into the origins of the titular character as he's welcomed under the wing of his friend Tommy, a.k.a. Shadow Storm (Andrew Koji), and brought into the world of the Arashikage ninja clan in Japan. Samara Weaving will play Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó will play the Baroness, Haruka Abe will play Akiko, Iko Uwais will play Hard Master, and Peter Mensah will play Blind Master.

Bonaventura reiterates there's "absolutely no question" that we could still potentially see direct sequels to Rise of Cobra and Retaliation in the future. "We want to get it right," he says. "How fast? There's always a question, but no, there's absolutely a commitment from Paramount to get another Joe up and running."

