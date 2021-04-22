Watch Ghostbusters star Bill Murray react to the Mini-Pufts in Afterlife sequel

The original Ghostbusters star gives his feedback on those ghostly gremlins.

You're not the only ones obsessed with the new Mini-Puft Marshmallow men in the next Ghostbusters movie.

Bill Murray, one of the franchise's original stars who's also returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, joyously reacts to seeing the new clip of these ghosts' grocery store hijinks in EW's exclusive clip (watch below).

Ivan Reitman, who directed the original films and produces Afterlife, shared the footage with the actor, who couldn't stop smiling at the sight of these gooey gremlins toasting themselves over an open flame.

"That's funny. I'd never seen any of that," Murray told Reitman. "That looks good. That's got the feel, doesn't it?"

The Mini-Pufts, a nod to the gargantuan ghostly Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man in 1984's Ghostbusters, come into the picture when school teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) is shopping for some snacks and comes across these cutesy mischief makers.

Reitman's son, Jason, directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which sees a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) move to a small town where they realize their connection to the Ghostbusters and the legacy the kids' grandfather left behind.

Other original Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson will also appear in the film, which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 11.

Watch Murray's reaction in the video above.

