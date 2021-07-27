Original Ghostbusters answer the call to save Paul Rudd in new Afterlife trailer

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Who is Paul Rudd gonna call when supernatural forces threaten all of humanity? According to the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray are the ticket to salvation.

The trailer (below) for director Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters sequel unites new franchise stars — like Rudd, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and the adorable Mini-Pufts — with Murray and Aykroyd, who return over 30 years later to face new evils after fronting the original pair of Ghostbusters films in 1984 and 1989.

While Rudd, Wolfhard, and Coon spend most of the trailer fighting back against ghostly threats wreaking havoc on their small Oklahoma town, the preview ends as Rudd seemingly makes a last-ditch survival call to the veteran actors' iconic characters Dr. Peter Venkman and Dr. Ray Stantz after he discovers an old advertisement for their spirit-chasing business.

The trailer also features extended footage of the new Mini-Pufts, which Rudd observes as they turn each other into s'mores inside a grocery store.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife further reunites Aykroyd and Murray with original Ghostbusters series stars like Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. Though Harold Ramis — who rounded out the trio of paranormal investigators at the head of the first two films — died in 2014, Aykroyd previously told EW the late performer would be "honorably represented" in the new film.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE — Official Trailer 2 Paul Rudd calls for help from original stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the new 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer. | Credit: Columbia Pictures

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in theaters this November. Watch the new trailer above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: