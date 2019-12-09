Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer decoded: How the new movie connects to the original

In the opening moments of the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Finn Wolfhard's teenager Trevor explains to a contemporary played by Celeste O'Connor that his family is "completely broke." The only thing they own? "This creepy old farmhouse my grandfather left us in the middle of nowhere," says Trevor. We also meet the rest of his fam: sister Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and mom Callie (Carrie Coon). But who is this mysterious grandather???