Ghostbusters director Paul Feig congratulates Jason Reitman on big opening for Afterlife

The filmmaker says it is "so exciting to have a whole new generation bustin’!"

Ghostbusters filmmaker Paul Feig has congratulated fellow director Jason Reitman on the opening weekend success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Feig directed the 2016 Ghostbusters film and inspired much brouhaha by featuring an all-female lineup of supernatural investigators. While Ghostbuster's: Afterlife has received mixed reviews from critics, Reitman's just-released movie is expected to gross around $44 million this weekend. That is slightly less than the $46 million Feig's film earned during the same frame but is an arguably much more impressive figure given the ongoing pandemic.

"Huge congrats to Jason Reitman and the whole Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast and crew on this amazing opening weekend," Feig wrote on Twitter this Saturday. "The film is brilliant. So exciting to have a whole new generation bustin'! Here's to many more ecto adventures!"

"You are a class act, a great friend, and a brilliant director," Reitman replied. "My heart is filled with gratitude for Paul Feig, the brilliant ATC cast and crew. Thank you for expanding the GB universe and giving me the courage to attempt a movie."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd.