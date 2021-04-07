Ghostbusters: Afterlife reveals mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow ghosts to terrorize Paul Rudd

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Streaming Options

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is bringing back another classic face from the franchise besides Bill Murray and the original stars.

A new clip from the upcoming movie — which, yes, is still indeed upcoming in this pandemic climate — shows not one, not two, but a whole litter of mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow ghosts wreaking havoc on Paul Rudd's school teacher Mr. Grooberson in a local grocery store.

These new "Mini-Pufts" are true terrors. Apparently, they really enjoy making s'mores out of each other, and their fellow Pufts are more than happy wedging themselves between graham cracker, chocolate, and a blowtorch.

They are the latest phantasms coming our way in Afterlife, which is a more direct sequel to the original Ghostbusters films. Another one we've seen is Muncher, a blue multi-limbed ghost that kinda looks like the caterpillar from Alice in Wonderland.

Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson will all appear in the new film, while Aykroyd also executive produces. But the story is really about a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two children (Finn Wolfhard and Grace Mckenna), who move to a small town and begin to realize their connection to the ghostbusters and the legacy the kids' grandfather left behind.

After some COVID-19-prompted delays, the film is now set for theaters this Nov. 11.

