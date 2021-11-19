If you go to the theater this weekend to see Ghostbusters: Afterlife and stay through the film's end credits, as usual you'll hear a song — but in this case, it is performed by none other than Afterlife star Mckenna Grace.

The young actress, 15, also released the track, "Haunted House," in its entirety Thursday night, along with an official music video for it.

Grace plays Phoebe, a nerdy girl and the granddaughter of Harold Ramis' Dr. Egon Spengler, director Jason Reitman confirmed earlier this year at New York Comic Con.

"Being part of Ghostbusters is a highlight of my film journey and having my first single be part of it is one of the greatest honors of my life," Grace tweeted upon its release.

According to a statement from Grace, who signed with Photo Finish Records, the single is inspired by "a rough time" in her personal life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wanted to write a song about how even after someone's not in your life anymore, their memory never really leaves you," she said, per Entertainment Tonight. "You could take it as a breakup song, but it could also be about a friend or a family member or any kind of relationship that's ended."

GHOSTBSUTERS: AFTERLIFE Mckenna Grace in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' | Credit: Kimberly French/Columbia Pictures

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows Phoebe and her family — her mom, Callie (Carrie Coon), and brother, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) — as they move to a rural farmhouse they inherited from the grandfather, only to discover his connection to the Ghostbusters who saved New York City during the events of the original 1984 film.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters Friday. Watch Grace's "Haunted House" music video above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.