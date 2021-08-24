"Easter eggs and nostalgia fill just about every frame, but the story still manages to feel fresh and new."

First reactions for Ghostbusters: Afterlife promise there's 'a lot to love', film is 'nostalgia done right'

The early buzz for Ghostbusters Afterlife has arrived, and the overall consensus? It's a nostalgic success.

Reactions hit Twitter following a Monday night screening at CinemaCon for select journalists and movie theater industry insiders, and across the board, reactions seemed to be satisfied with the latest installment of Ivan Reitman's popular film franchise.

EW's Lauren Huff was in attendance at CinemaCon to watch the film, which stars Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and McKenna Grace, alongside original franchise stars Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray. "There's a lot to love," Huff said, adding, "Easter eggs and nostalgia fill just about every frame, but the story still manages to feel fresh and new."

Prior to the film's surprise screening, the elder Reitman and his son, Jason (who directed and wrote the new movie) appeared on stage to introduce it. "I wanted to make a movie for my father and my daughter," Jason told attendees. His father, meanwhile, shared a memory of showing a rough cut of the first Ghostbusters film back in 1984 where the proton packs didn't look correct with unfinished VFX. "The audience groaned but they were having a good time," he recalled fondly.

In general, the reviews coming out of CinemaCon were overwhelmingly positive. The Wrap's Beatrice Verhoeven said she was "pleasantly surprised" by the film and praised the story and humor.

Hollywood Critics Association founder Scott D. Menzel gave a glowing review from both a fan perspective and the critic perspective, writing that the film "the sequel I've been waiting all my life to see," adding, "it is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy."

And the movie didn't elicit praise from just journalists. Frozen's Josh Gad, who hosted a reunion of the original Ghostbusters cast last summer, corroborated Menzel's praise for the film, quote-tweeting his review and adding, "Having seen this movie, I can confirm that it is everything you've been waiting for and so much more. Also, bring tissues."

Honest Trailers creator Andy Signore was so enamored with the movie that he couldn't even formulate a proper reaction. "I need a day to process and can't get the smile off my face!" he wrote.

Gizmodo and io9's Germain Lussier had a positive message for the fans, confirming that "it's the sequel fans have been waiting decades for" but he was also honest and critical about the movie's narrative missteps. Mainly, it packs so much into it, there are big leaps in logic & plot that hold it back from really firing on every cylinder," he wrote. Still, he had a lot of love for the parts of the movie that worked, which he noted helped him overlook some of the weaker moments.

Before the panel, Jason Reitman teased that the audience was about to go on "the biggest easter egg hunt of all time." While too much nostalgia can be sometimes be overwhelming, Flickdirect's Austin Putnam said that those things helped the movie feel like "a love letter to his father and daughter while making a great Ghostbusters movie of his own."

Jason Guerrasio also highlighted the film's heartfelt vibe, saying the movie had a very "Spielberg vibe" to it.

And Sean O'Connell of CinemaBlend called it "a solid continuation of the original two films." He also revealed an important piece of information for fans, that many suspected from the trailers: "Paul Rudd gets the best lines."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife premieres in theaters this November.

With reporting by Lauren Huff.

