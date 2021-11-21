Ghostbusters: Afterlife reigns supreme at the box office

The newest installment in the Ghostbusters franchise shot its way to the top of the box office.

"Who ya gonna call?" How about the number one movie at the box office? The nostalgia-filled Ghostbusters: Afterlife shot its way to the top spot with a three-day total of $44 million, fueled by generally positive reviews and lots of fan enthusiasm.

Marvel's Eternals held strong in second place, earning $10.8 million in its third weekend and bringing its total gross to $135.8 million. Clifford the Big Red Dog also showed its staying power, earning $8.1 million and bringing its two-week gross to $33.5 million.

King Richard, the biopic that follows the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams and stars Will Smith, debuted in fourth place earning $5.7 million while Dune claimed the fifth-place spot with $3.06 million.

Rounding out the top ten were Venom: Let There Be Carnage in sixth place earning $2.8 million, No Time To Die in seventh place earning $2.7 million, and The French Dispatch in eighth place earning $970k. No Time To Die's gross is particularly significant, as its weekend gross helped the film cross the $733 million mark, officially making it the highest-grossing film of 2021, as well as the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era. Previously, Universal's F9 held the top global spot as the only other film to cross the $700 million mark.

In its second week, Kenneth Branagh's Belfast took the ninth spot with $940k while Ron's Gone Wrong kept its hold in the top ten, bringing in $888k.