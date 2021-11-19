Ghostbusters: Afterlife director and cast get gooey in EW's Around the Table chat

Jason Reitman, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, and Carrie Coon sit down for s'mores and some sweet recollections of making the franchise reboot.

Things got very sweet when Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman recently sat down with cast members Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, and Carrie Coon for the latest in EW's Around the Table series of chats. That was partly thanks to fact that the sextet were eating s'mores, a tip of the hat to the giant Stay Puft Marshallow Man who appeared in the first Ghostbusters film and returns, somewhat altered, in this just-released sequel. But the filmmaker and his stars also demonstrated a genuine affection for each other as they joshed about Wolfhard's lack of a driver's license or newcomer Kim's eerie calmness while playing the role of Podcast on this massive production.

"I remember Jason was telling me, 'I found this kid in Texas and he's done one commercial and he's brilliant,'" said Wolfhard. "And then you showed up on set and I was really nervous, and I'd done stuff before, but you had never done anything and your calmness made me way, way more anxious."

Ghostbusters Afterlife 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' | Credit: Kimberly French/Columbia Pictures

The cast also talked about what it was like being joined during the shoot by the surviving original Ghostbusters, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, who reprise their roles from the 1984 film in the new movie.

"The first time I met Dan he was really sweet," said O'Connor. "He gave me a hug and was like, 'Welcome to the Ghostbusters family.' It was like the sweetest thing of all time."

"That's the best part, is to be part of the family of it all," said Wolfhard. "That's amazing, to be part of a legacy."

Grace did admit that there were times when things got a little confusing as she found herself being simultaneously directed by Murray, Reitman, and Jason's father Ivan Reitman, who directed the first Ghostbusters and produced Afterlife.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Mckenna Grace in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' | Credit: Columbia Pictures

"Whenever Bill and your dad and everybody was on set," the actress said to the younger Reitman, "I would get direction from you, then I would get direction from your dad, and then I would get direction from Bill, and i didn't know what to do...It was so scary."

"I'll tell you what, here's what you do," Reitman replied. "You listen to Bill, you smile at my dad, you nod to me."

Watch the full Ghostbusters: Afterlife Around the Table video above.

