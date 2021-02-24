Gérard Depardieu 'strongly contests' sexual assault allegations

French actor Gerard Depardieu is speaking out after it was reported on Monday he was charged with rape and sexual assault that allegedly took place in 2018.

An actress, who was 22 at the time the alleged crimes took place, accused the Green Card star of rape and sexual assault. The case was dropped in 2019 due to lack of evidence after a 9-month investigation. He also denied the charges at that time.

The case was reopened last fall after Depardieu's accuser refiled her complaint, according to The Guardian. He was extradited from his home in Russia to France for the Dec. 16 indictment.

"Mr. Depardieu was indicted in Dec. 2020, information that had remained secret since then, in accordance with French law," Depardieu's attorney Hervé Temime said in a statement to EW. "This information became public yesterday, which is regrettable."

Temime further explained "an investigating judge is in charge of this file" and that his client "is and remains presumed innocent."

He added, "He strongly contests the accusations against him. The investigation must continue in calm, secrecy, and respect for Mr. Depardieu's presumption of innocence."

Depardieu found fame in his native France before making a splash in the states in the 1991 romantic comedy Green Card opposite Andie MacDowell, which led to roles in 1492: Conquest of Paradise from Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh's Hamlet, and The Man in the Iron Mask, among others.