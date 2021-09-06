Gerard Butler's best performances, ranked

2. The Vanishing (2018)

You are forgiven for having never heard of this British psychological thriller that I don't believe ever got a release in the U.S. (see a clip at the top of this story). To be honest, I only know about it because Butler himself asked me to check it out and let him know what I thought. And it was a welcome relief when I did and discovered a performance unlike anything else that Butler has done in his career. Fellow Scot Peter Mullan (Top of the Lake) is arguably the lead in this tale of three lighthouse keepers, but Butler is the clear standout. After learning that he's just killed a young boy, Butler's James Ducat immediately becomes unhinged, going completely dead in the eyes. It all builds to a heartbreaking final scene in which a remorseful James asks his only surviving companion (Mullan) to drown him. "It's okay," he repeats, as Butler nails the verbal and facial emotions in giving the final permission. It may seem like this film has vanished, but the 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes proves that it's worth the search.