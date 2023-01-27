Gerard Butler went from heartthrob to near heart-stopper on the set of the 2007 romantic comedy P.S. I Love You.

The actor recently revealed that he has mostly fond memories of making the movie with Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank — except for that time he "almost killed her" with a crocodile clip and a pair of suspenders.

"You know the scene where I'm dancing and I [am wearing] suspenders? I shot that scene for a day and a half, and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders," he said of the film on The Drew Barrymore Show. "At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I'm crawling towards her, and she's right in front of me, laughing hysterically. The camera people had these plastic fronts to protect themselves from this crocodile because I had to ping it, and it would go [flying] past my face. I'm crawling towards the bed, it gets stuck, it releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head."

He continued, "I mean, I cut her open. You could even see the teeth of the [crocodile]. She had to get taken to the hospital."

Butler said the set emptied to tend to Swank, and he was left by himself.

"I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks," he recalled, "and I just started crying."

The 53-year-old actor laughed the situation off, as Swank recovered and went on to star in many projects (including the 2022 ABC series Alaska Daily), but he stressed that he "almost took her eye out" that day. (Swank's representatives did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.)

In January, Butler said he injured himself while making the 2023 action flick Plane.

"No matter what I'm doing, I manage to hurt myself," Butler joked on Late Night With Seth Meyers, adding that the incident occurred during a scene in which his character was repairing a faulty brake on an airplane. "I'm sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I'm doing. Every time I bring my hands out, they're covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I'm like, 'I don't know what this green fluid is.'"

He continued, "I'm rubbing my face and, suddenly, it's in my throat. It's in my mouth. It's up my nose. It's in my eyes. It's burning my face, and I mean burning. It turns out this is essentially phosphoric acid."

Watch Butler discuss Swank's P.S. I Love You injury above.

