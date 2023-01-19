George Romero movies, ranked

17. There's Always Vanilla (1971)

Chris (Raymond Laine) returns from combat to his native Pittsburgh and to a father who eagerly hopes his son will take over the family business. Chris instead decides to panhandle and scrape by day-to-day, but when he meets Lynn (Judith Streiner), a talented model and actress, the two immediately hit it off and fall into an all-consuming courtship. Lynn soon tires of supporting her lay-about boyfriend and when she gets pregnant and must consider an abortion, her life with Chris may be permanently altered.

A surprisingly contemptible stab at post-Graduate counterculture hipness mixed with post-Love Story teary-eyed woe, Vanilla ends up being a bit of a proto-mumblecore movie, though notably not one of the cute ones upon which Greta Gerwig cut her teeth. There is none of Romero's signature style here, nor anything of substance he has to say about his characters. It's also an oddly conservative film, one that doesn't mesh with the subtexts of Romero's later pictures. (The title refers to a third-act conversation Chris has with his father, in which the old man compares life to an ice cream stand offering exotic flavors "but there's always vanilla" to go back to. Yikes!)

The finale, too, is laughable and infuriating in equal measure. Unable to go through with an abortion, Lynn gives up her dream and returns to her vanilla-flavored high school boyfriend (yikes!) who is rather too eager to raise Chris' progeny as his own. Much later, Chris sends a package to Lynn which contains a set of balloons (which serve no purpose but to escape the box and pollute our delicate atmosphere) and a letter which implores the woman he took advantage of and left to bear his child to simply remember the good times they had together. (Really yikes.) The feelings we are left with are frankly not suitable to print. For that matter, neither was the film.

