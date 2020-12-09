Mad Max director George Miller's next movie Three Thousand Years of Longing is now filming

George Miller is riding again in the director's chair — although the next Mad Max movie is still some ways off.

Filming has begun on Miller's next project, the epic fantasy romance Three Thousand Years of Longing, with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton starring. (Deadline first reported the news.) The film was first announced in October 2018, and had been scheduled to begin filming in March before, well, you can guess. Production is now underway with COVID safety protocols in place.

Still, Miller fans will likely be grateful that one of his movies is going into production at all. The filmmaker spent more than 15 years trying to get Mad Max: Fury Road off the ground, directing no films between 1998's Babe: Pig in the City and 2006's Happy Feet. He also hasn't made a movie since Fury Road's release in 2015.

Details about Three Thousand Years of Longing are scarce, but a plot summary reads, "A lonely and bitter British woman discovers an ancient bottle while on a trip to Istanbul and unleashes a Djinn who offers her three wishes. Filled with apathy, she is unable to come up with one until his stories spark in her a desire to be loved."

Per a story from Deadline, which EW has confirmed, Miller is also bringing many of his crew members back on board for this project, including semi-retired cinematographer John Seale, editor Margaret Sixel (who is Miller's wife), and composer Junkie XL.

MGM will release Three Thousand Years in the U.S., though no release date has currently been set. Miller has already announced that a Fury Road prequel centered around Charlize Theron's Furiosa, with The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy taking over the role, will be his next project.