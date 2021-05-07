George Lucas once refused to let Seth Rogen on his spaceship

There aren't too many stories which involve Seth Rogen, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and the apocalypse. But Rogen tells one in the course of his upcoming appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.

According to the Knocked Up star, he and his producing partner Evan Goldberg had a meeting with Spielberg in 2012 and were surprised to discover that Lucas was also present. Talk turned to the then-prevalent concern that the world would suffer an apocalypse before the end of the year and Lucas' apparent obsession with the possibility that that might come to pass.

"We [made] a joke like, if you've got a spaceship to escape Earth, can we get a seat on that thing?" says Rogen, who's currently promoting his collection of essays Yearbook. "And he was like, 'No.' It makes me think he wasn't joking because, if you were joking, you would just say 'Yes'... But, no, he said, 'No.' To this day, I am confounded and plagued by that story."

You can hear Rogen's appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend from this Monday. But you can listen to him tell not one but two stories involving George Lucas above.