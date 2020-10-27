In The Midnight Sky , George Clooney can't save the world. But he can save the lives of five astronauts. That is if he can stop them from coming home.

Based on the 2016 book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, The Midnight Sky follows Augustine (Clooney) as he tries to contact the astronauts in space and warn them about returning to an uninhabitable Earth. See, Augustine is a scientist and also the last person in the Arctic following a mysterious global catastrophe.

For Clooney, who also directed the film, the story was a balancing act. "It's a trick, this one, because you have to first establish how alone he is," Clooney says. "Then you have to make that loneliness become more and more dangerous along the way." On the plus side, starring in a film with little dialogue means Clooney could focus on directing. "At least I didn't have to sit and learn lines the whole time," he says with a laugh.