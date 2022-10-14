"There were a lot of like, old ladies with that thing," Clooney said as he mimed pulling a slot machine handle. "Like, 'What the hell's that guy [doing]?"

Never be the last one to fall asleep at a party around notorious prankster George Clooney.

The Oscar winner and his Ticket To Paradise costar Julia Roberts dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night, where they gleefully recounted a practical joke they played together on one of Clooney's old pals, Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Kind.

After joking about his bad luck as a gambler, Clooney recounted a time when the cast of Ocean's 11 — including Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Don Cheadle — were staying at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino

"Remember when Richard came to visit?" he asked Roberts. "We were staying down in these rooms down at the bottom of the casino, and we had a rollaway bed for Richard," he continued. "We were all up drinking and talking, and it was there and, you know, Pretty Boy Damon was there and all that. And Richard falls asleep on his rollaway bed."

"Whilst we're all kind of chatting!" Roberts interjected. "We're having a little cocktail party around him in his cot."

"We take the cot, and we wheel it up into the middle of the casino and leave him there," Clooney revealed with a laugh. "There were a lot of like, old ladies with that thing," he added, miming pulling a slot machine handle. "Like, 'What the hell's that guy [doing]?"

Kind is, of course, no stranger to Clooney's trickery. As the now-legendary story goes, early in his career, Clooney was living with Kind and his cat. For weeks, Clooney would secretly scoop the cat's litter box during the day when Kind wasn't home. Eventually, Kind became concerned that the cat was constipated, but Clooney insisted he never cleaned the litter box.

Richard Kind, Julia Roberts and George Clooney Richard Kind, Julia Roberts and George Clooney | Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images (2)

Then he decided to take things further: "The light bulb, you know, goes off and I realized what I must do, which is take a s--- in the cat box," Clooney previously explained on the SmartLess podcast. When Kind went to scoop the litter, Clooney said, "He's in there for like a minute, and I don't hear anything and then, all of a sudden, I hear, 'Oh, my God!'

"I come in and I just, tears coming down my eyes, I'm laughing, and slowly he figures it out," he continued. "He gets madder and madder and, finally, he's like, 'I understand humor. defecation doesn't make me laugh.'"

Watch Clooney and Roberts recount the story and other pranks in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.