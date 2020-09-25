George Clooney sprouts luscious beard in haunting Midnight Sky first look

Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, and more appear in the director-star's new post-apocalyptic drama.

The only things powerful enough to survive the apocalypse are, judging by the first batch of photos from his latest movie, George Clooney and his salt-and-pepper beard.

Netflix has unveiled its official preview of its upcoming drama The Midnight Sky, which stars Clooney as Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic racing to stop a group of fellow astronauts (led by Felicity Jones) from returning to earth after a global catastrophe decimates humanity.

Image zoom Philippe Antonello/NETFLIX

Clooney directed the film from a script written by The Revenant and Overlord scribe Mark L. Smith, based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight. For the project, Clooney also re-teamed with his Argo collaborator Grant Heslov, who shares a Best Picture victory with Clooney for their work producing the 2012 Ben Affleck-directed film.

Image zoom Philippe Antonello/NETFLIX

"Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project," Clooney said in a 2019 press statement announcing the film. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well."

The Midnight Sky — also starring David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir, Kyle Chandler, and newcomer Caoilinn Springall — is slated to premiere in December on Netflix. See the first-look photos from the film above and below.

Image zoom Philippe Antonello/NETFLIX

Image zoom Netflix

Image zoom Philippe Antonello/NETFLIX