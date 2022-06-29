George Clooney and Julia Roberts are at it again.

This time around, in their new film Ticket to Paradise, the duo — who previously starred together in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, Money Monster, and more — play a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they think they made in getting married too soon.

The trailer, which Universal released today, features the screen veterans (and longtime friends) verbally sparring and giving each other a hard time. When they realize they're seated next to each other on the same flight, Roberts' character asks to be moved because "we used to be married." "Worst 19 years of my life," Clooney tells the flight attendant, but Roberts corrects him. "We were only married for five," she says. Apparently, the recovery was a long one.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: George Clooney and Julia Roberts attend the "Money Monster" Photocall at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) George Clooney and Julia Roberts are exes plotting against their daughter in 'Ticket to Paradise' | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

However, when it comes to their daughter, who is marrying someone she just met and throwing away her career ("like her mother did"), the two agree to "call a truce" in breaking up their daughter's relationship.

Other highlights in the trailer include swoon-worthy shots of the beach, Clooney getting bit by a dolphin, and the two playing beer pong — with a shot of Clooney's drunken dance moves to boot.

Though Clooney and Roberts have played a couple before, it hasn't been quite like this. Speaking to Deadline earlier this year, Clooney praised director Ol Parker's script with getting him to sign on to the film. "This one is something special. This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script, and I haven't done a romantic comedy really since One Fine Day, and more than that. I've done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way, and the minute I read it I called Julia, and I said, 'Did you get this?' and she said, 'Yeah,' and I said 'Are you going to do it?' and she goes 'Are you going to do it? and I said, 'Yeah, if you do it.' So, it was just one of those very lucky things," he said.

Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, and Maxime Bouttier also star in the film.

Ticket to Paradise hits theaters Oct. 21. See the trailer above.

