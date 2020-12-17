George Clooney says Tom Cruise 'didn't overreact' in on-set COVID-19 outburst

Earlier this week, The Sun released an audio clip that was reportedly recorded after Cruise saw two crew members standing too close to each other in front of a computer screen. In the clip, the actor can be heard yelling, "I see you do it again, you're f---ing gone!"

"Well, he didn’t overreact, because it is a problem," Clooney said in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote his new film The Midnight Sky."I have a friend who is an [assistant director] on another TV show who just had almost the exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response. I wouldn’t have done it that big, I wouldn’t have pulled people out, you’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else, and he’s absolutely right about that, and if the production goes down a lot of people lose their jobs. You know, people have to understand that and they have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to take everybody to task that way.”