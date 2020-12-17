George Clooney says Tom Cruise 'didn't overreact' in on-set COVID-19 outburst
The Ocean's Eleven actor backed the Mission: Impossible star during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
George Clooney believes Tom Cruise "didn't overreact" by castigating crew members for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.
Earlier this week, The Sun released an audio clip that was reportedly recorded after Cruise saw two crew members standing too close to each other in front of a computer screen. In the clip, the actor can be heard yelling, "I see you do it again, you're f---ing gone!"
"Well, he didn’t overreact, because it is a problem," Clooney said in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote his new film The Midnight Sky."I have a friend who is an [assistant director] on another TV show who just had almost the exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response. I wouldn’t have done it that big, I wouldn’t have pulled people out, you’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else, and he’s absolutely right about that, and if the production goes down a lot of people lose their jobs. You know, people have to understand that and they have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to take everybody to task that way.”
M:I 7 has already faced production delays due to the pandemic. The film halted production in Italy in February, after the country became the epicenter of Europe's virus outbreak, and principal photography was ultimately postponed until September. According to reports, Cruise has been stringent about enforcing COVID protocols on set to avoid another shutdown.
Related content:
Comments