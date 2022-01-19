Gaspard Ulliel, one of France's best-known actors and star of Hannibal Rising and Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series, has died following a ski accident. He was 37. The AFP confirmed the actor's death on Wednesday morning.

According to the Associated Press, the actor was skiing in the Savoie region in the Alps when he collided with another skier on the slopes, suffering serious brain trauma from the accident after being hospitalized for his injuries.

The actor is set to be seen as Midnight Man in Moon Knight, Marvel's highly anticipated superhero series starring Oscar Isaac and reportedly Ethan Hawke. In the comics, Midnight Man (otherwise known as Anton Mogart) is one of Moon Knight's main adversaries after the hero stops him from stealing art and leaves him for dead. The series premieres on Disney+ on March 30.

Representatives for Disney+ didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Gaspard Ulliel Gaspard Ulliel. | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Born Nov. 25, 1984, Ulliel was a well-known name in France, working with some of the industry's top actors and directors, including Bertrand Bonello's 2015 biopic Saint Laurent where he played the French fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent. His breakout performances included roles in Jean-Pierre Jeunet's A Very Long Engagement, Bertrand Tavernier's La Princesse de Montpensier, and Xavier Dolan's It's Only the End of The World, which won the actor a César Award in 2017 for his starring role alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

In 2007, he played a young Hannibal Lector in the Silence of the Lambs prequel Hannibal Rising, which marked his English-language debut. In addition to his work as an actor, Ulliel also had a modeling career where he was best known for being the face of the fragrance Bleu de Chanel and Longchamp.